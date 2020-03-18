Taylor Miller, a Lostine native who went away to college, has returned to Wallowa County to open a business to offer counseling to professionals in Enterprise.
“I think I would be the best fit for people who are in caretaking roles, such as doctors, veterinarians, for parents I would put in that category as well — people who forget to take care of themselves because they’re so invested in taking care of others,” said the self-described “caretaker to caretakers”.
The licensed professional counseling intern opened Thoughtful Life Counseling at 407 SE 5th St. in Enterprise on March 1. Taylor Miller schedules sessions on Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Miller at 541-263-5097, email her at Thoughtfullifecounseling@gmail.com or visit her website at Thoughtfullifecounseling.com.
Meanwhile, in Joseph, the Red Horse Coffee Traders at 306 S. Main St. closed its doors for the final time Sunday, March 15.
The building housing the coffee shop, owned by Mike and Kathy Leo, has been sold after doing business for nearly nine years, Mike Leo said.
“We’re pushing retirement age,” he said of their reasons for closing.
The Leos plan to continue offering “find your grind” coffee from a stand in back of the building for a couple months until they find another location.
Also, the Joseph Branch Railriders and JoPaddle are joining forces to give both rail and water experiences to residents and visitors to Wallowa County. JoPaddle owners Robert and Tia Nichols purchased Railriders in January.
“Both are retaining their individuality,” Robert Nichols said. “They’re just now under the same umbrella.”
Nichols had managed Railriders under former owners Kim and Anita Metlen, of Imbler, for three years. The Metlens are moving on to manage a similar operation on the coast, Nichols said.
Contact either business at 541-886-0086 or visit their websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.