The Enterprise Flower Shop and Prairie Creek Quilts, separated by just one business on River Street across from the Wallowa County Courthouse, are planning a grand opening next week in conjunction with Enterprise’s Winterfest.
The flower shop will get a jump on Winterfest with a “Ladies Night Out” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 to introduce the town to the new business that opened in July. Owner/operator Wendy Stewart said that event will not only show off what the shop regularly offers, but she’ll have Christmas and holiday items available, as well as hors d’oeuvres, hot cider, wine and live music.
The quilt shop will hold its grand opening two days later on Saturday, Dec. 7 during its regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Winterfest, to show the public what it has to offer. The shop offers fabric, notions – the tools and supplies needed to make quilts – quilting classes and its longarm quilting machine. The computerized machine assembles quilt fronts, batting and backing with decorative stitching, co-owner Gail Hillock said. She said her daughter and partner, Celeste Bauck, usually operates the machine.
Stewart operated the former Bee Charmed Marketplace in the same space since 2004 and in July turned it into the county’s only full-service flower shop. Stewart said her husband, Jon, did most of the remodeling work. Jon Stewart owns Busy Bee Carpet Cleaning. The quilt shop has been open about three months, said co-owner/operator Gail Hillock.
The shops both had intended earlier grand openings but didn’t get around to it, Stewart said.
“So we thought we’d do it together,” she said.
Hillock said she and Stewart find each other’s shops complimentary.
“We encourage each other’s shops,” Hillock said.
The Enterprise Flower Shop is located at 108 S. River St and can be contacted at 541-426-3025, by email at WENDY@ENTERPRISEFLOWERSHOP.COM or visited online at www.enterpriseflowershop.com.
The Prairie Creek Quilt Shop is located 112 S. River St. and can be contacted at 541-426-3900, by email at info@prairiecreekquilts.com or visited online at www.prairiecreekquilts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.