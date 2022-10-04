broadband map.jpg

Dots of the color shown in the key at left indicate the quality of internet service in Wallowa and a portion of Union counties shown on this map. The dots are not precise locations, but near what is known so far. Members of the Union-Wallowa Broadband Action Team are urging county residents to take a test to gauge their internet speed to help gauge internet access needs throughout the region. 

 fasterinternetoregon.org/screenshot

ENTERPRISE — In an effort to bring faster and affordable internet access to communities in Wallowa County, the Union-Wallowa Broadband Action Team is encouraging county residents to take the Faster Internet Oregon speed test.

To take the test, go online — if you have internet — to fasterinternetoregon.org to take the speed test using your home internet. The test will take about a minute, according to a press release from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.

Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.

