Dots of the color shown in the key at left indicate the quality of internet service in Wallowa and a portion of Union counties shown on this map. The dots are not precise locations, but near what is known so far. Members of the Union-Wallowa Broadband Action Team are urging county residents to take a test to gauge their internet speed to help gauge internet access needs throughout the region.
ENTERPRISE — In an effort to bring faster and affordable internet access to communities in Wallowa County, the Union-Wallowa Broadband Action Team is encouraging county residents to take the Faster Internet Oregon speed test.
To take the test, go online — if you have internet — to fasterinternetoregon.org to take the speed test using your home internet. The test will take about a minute, according to a press release from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
Lisa Dawson, executive director of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, said the idea behind the test is to get a better sense of what areas of the county have no or slow internet connections.
“There are parts of the county that can only get internet access with a satellite connection,” she said.
She said remote areas or areas with difficult terrain such as Troy, Imnaha or the Minam area are among those that either cannot get internet access at all or must go through a satellite provider. The primary providers of internet connections on the ground are Wallowa Valley Network, Ziply Fiber and Eastern Oregon Network Inc.
“The effort is to find out … where the areas are the most difficult (to access the internet) and for the public to see” where those areas are, Dawson said. “It’s what people are able to report through this speed test, what their speeds are or if they don’t have access at home.”
Dawson said all data requested in the test is secured, confidential and will not be used to sell anything or make contact.
For those who don’t have access to the internet, the Economic Development District has set up a telephone line to call — 541-426-7500 — so those taking the test can provide a physical address and the reason why they don’t have access to the internet.
Providing broadband could be paid for through Oregon’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Oregon is eligible for $156.7 million of the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund of the ARPA.
Dawson said she has no idea how much of the $156.7 million Wallowa and Union counties will receive, but it’s likely to be a competitive process that internet providers will vie for.
“We’ll have to develop projects that’ll be competitive for that funding,” she said. “A grant’s going to be more competitive if it can serve more people.”
She said taking the test and accumulating the results are just the first step in providing expanded broadband access to remote or underserved areas. She said she expects it will take another two to four years to see it accomplished.
Faster Internet Oregon is a partnership of Oregon Economic Development Districts, Onward Eugene, SpeedUpAmerica and Link Oregon, the release stated.
The Economic Development District is involved by developing the speed test and by organizing meetings of the Wallowa-Union team.
The Union-Wallowa Broadband Action Team is one of many teams throughout Oregon identifying areas without adequate broadband access and taking steps to improve access and availability.
The team wants to know where additional investments are needed so that broadband access is available for more residents. Taking the speed test or reporting that internet is not available at a particular location will help the team know where to focus its efforts.
“It’s helpful to know where people are getting adequate service and where they’re not,” Dawson said. “I’m encouraging people to take the test now so we can see what the results are to take the next steps.”
