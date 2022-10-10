ENTERPRISE — Are you concerned your hair needs a trim before you get your driver's license photo? Well, go next door to Backwoods Barber Co. and let Mason Walker work his wonders.

After many years in the culinary industry, Walker decided to become a barber — and he’s opening up shop soon at the corner of North Street and Northwest First in Enterprise, right next to the Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services office.

Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.

