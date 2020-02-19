Video Buffs Pizza & More is up for sale, but it’s not expected to go away, according to co-owner Wup Winn.
“It’s been a really good business,” he said.
Winn, who has owned the shop on North Street in Enterprise since 2015, said he listed it for sale about six months ago.
“We’ve had quite a few nibbles, many from long-time area residents,” he said. “We’re just waiting for all the ducks to fall into line.”
He also said he doesn’t want to see the business close, which has been operating in Enterprise at various locations for around 30 years.
Winn and co-owner/fiancé Amber Love are divesting themselves of the business because they have two others to focus on. They own Bird Dog Signs in Enterprise and Back Country Connection aviation brokerage, which operates out of the Joseph State Airport. The latter business provides bush planes that can land at small airstrips and are popular with outfitters and guides, Winn said. He said the pressure of running all three — as well as maintaining the Joseph airport — is too much.
“We wanted to slow down a bit,” he said.
Winn said the video shop doesn’t seem adversely affected by online video competition from services like Netflix or Amazon Prime. He said the video rentals remain an important part of the business.
“Video rentals are about 27% of the business,” he said.
The pizza, too, remains popular. He said they have a wide variety, “everything from a standard pepperoni pizza to Hawaiian to our specialty pizzas.” He said they even cut back the variety a bit.
The “& More” part of the business consists of 16 flavors of ice cream, as well as shakes, smoothies and a variety of coffees — iced, hot and blended — along with more than 25 flavors to add to them.
“I’d say we’ve got the biggest selection in town,” Winn said.
He said they also recently started delivery service to Enterprise and Joseph.
Winn, a widower, has two sons with his late wife, Nicole, who died in 2015. He is now engaged to Love, who has a teenaged daughter. They hope to have their children involved in the businesses.
Elsewhere in Enterprise, the Les Schwab tire store is unlikely to see any changes since the Schwab family announced it is hoping to sell the Oregon-based business. The Associated Press reported in December the company has hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for the family-owned firm.
But Darren Holcomb, manager of the Enterprise Schwab outlet, doesn’t expect the company sale will affect the local store.
“We’re not going anywhere,” he said. “It’ll be business as usual.”
