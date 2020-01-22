Viridian Management is moving across town. After sharing office space with its sister company Chrisman Development for the eight years since it started, Viridian is expanding and moving to a portion of the Wallowa County Professional Building at Greenwood and SW 1st streets in Enterprise.
Patrick Patterson, president of Viridian, said the new offices are now being prepared and employees likely will start moving this month, with the expectation the move will be completed by the end of February.
About 25 local people will be working at the new offices in the building it shares with ESD. The property management company has about 180 employees in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
“We manage our apartment complexes that either have agreements with HUD (U.S. Housing and Urban Development,) (USDA) Rural Development or have tax credit financing on them,” Patterson said. “These programs are centered around providing affordable rent for tenants.”
Viridian administers programs with state, federal and some local agencies, ensures the tenants meet income qualifications and the buildings are maintained.
“We manage about 140 properties in three states and they’re all affordable housing,” Patterson said.
Many of the properties managed by Viridian were developed by Chrisman, which locates the properties near the end of their life cycle and obtains funds to improve them. Until 2011, the two companies were one.
“The reason we’re looking to move to a different building is that Viridian grew by about 30% in 2019 and we’re expecting to continue on a path of growth so we just needed more room.” Patterson said.
A native of Star Valley, Wyo., Patterson has been with Viridian for eight years, having gotten in on the ground floor. He saw it as an opportunity to live in the kind of area where he grew up.
“The reason I’m here is because I wanted to live in a rural town,” he said.
Now, Patterson and his wife, Amy, are raising their three children here.
In fact, the leadership of Viridian considers their employees and the jobs the company provides their greatest assets, Patterson said.
“It’s been able to bring people from outside of the county and it’s also been able to allow people who grew up in the county to move back.”
Ryan Pace, one of Viridian’s regional managers, is one such example. A fourth-generation Enterprise resident, he moved away for college and six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had long hoped to be able to return to Wallowa County to raise his family — and Viridian provided that opportunity in the summer of 2017.
“It gives a lot more opportunities to make a living in the county,” he said.
He and wife, Erin, also are now raising three kids here.
Patterson emphasized that much of Viridian’s work is in smaller, rural communities.
“We manage properties in most of the state, but many of them are in communities similar to Enterprise,” he said.
Viridian manages the Park Street Apartments, the three locations of Mountain Crest Apartments in Enterprise and Leisure Way Apartments in Wallowa.
One change from the old offices, Patterson said, is the new one will be clearly marked.
“We will have a sign this time,” he said.
Log In
