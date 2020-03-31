The Rotary Club of Wallowa County is doing its best to support local businesses and one way is to pass on information and suggestions about the creative ways they’re conducting business during the current COVID-19 pandemic closures. Randi Jandt, Rotary spokeswoman, says:
• Deve Wolfe suggests liking your favorite local business on social media. She says sharing their post really helps them if they are trying to do online business. See the graphic from Wallowa Vacation Rentals that summarizes strategies that have been discussed.
• Drive-thru coffee shops in Enterprise—Longhorn Espresso and Hurricane Creek Coffee—are still open and ready to serve.
• Local food producers sell direct, too, and a lack of restaurant business is putting the hurt on them, such as Prairie Creek Farms (503-871-3659) with its fresh, local, organic potatoes; 6 Ranch (541-398-0016) with its fresh, local, organic beef; Backyard Gardens (541-398-0707) starting delivery to Ruby Peak Naturals in Enterprise; and CSAs signup will be starting. These and others are on Facebook, too.
• Shelly Steen, owner of Salon Joseph, as well as all the hairdressers, are shut down, so any orders for shampoo and other products are appreciated and can be ordered via phone and delivered to your door without ever making direct physical contact. Steen’s cell is 541-398-1281.
• Terminal Gravity Brewery in Enterprise has started “family-style” meals for $40 for four people. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance, and one meal choice per night. TG also is selling beer in six-packs and appreciates those sales, since its keg sales to bars around the state is virtually nonexistent.
• Range Rider in Enterprise also is doing “family-style” meals —and has weekly specials on its Facebook page.
Grocery stores are managing to largely keep their shelves stocked and are even doing what they can to meet customers’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most, however, are limiting purchases of high-demand items to one per customer to prevent running out.
Enterprise Safeway has decreed that Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., senior citizens get priority on shopping.
The Oregon Department of Revenue has followed suit with the federal government and extended the deadline to file 2019 income taxes by three months to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the direction of Gov. Kate Brown, the governor’s state-declared emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the action of the IRS will impair the ability of Oregon taxpayers to take certain actions within the time prescribed by law, according to a press release last week.
While both the filing and tax payment deadlines are extended by three months, any requests for an extension goes only to the usual Oct. 15, according to the release.
No additional requests for extensions are necessary under the governor’s extension. Interest and penalties don’t begin to accrue until July 16.
For more information, email questions.dor@oregon.gov.
