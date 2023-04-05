LOSTINE — The Blue Banana — the Lostine coffee shop and landmark notable for eclectic touches such as the back of a Volkswagen Beetle that appears to have crashed into the building — celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday by throwing a party.

Despite a blizzard, patrons jammed into the business to mark the occasion with favorite coffee drinks and celebratory hot dogs and snacks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.