ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Blue Mountain Community College’s Small Business Development Center in Wallowa County is excited to announce it has added Lori Schaafsma to the team as a Business Advisor. BMCC operates a Small Business Devlepment Center (SBDC) out of Enterprise to serve the Wallowa County region.
With a background in retail sales, banking operations training and development, and family ranching and farming, Schaafsma looks forward to bringing the skills, experience and abilities to assist small business in Wallowa County. She plans to help her clients navigate the process of creating a business plan to maintain the focus of why they started the business in the first place. She helps business owners “own” their financials by giving them a clear and easy understanding of the various numbers that reflect the pulse of their business.
“We all have certain fears associated with owning and operating a business,” Schaafsma said. “Having focus and understanding your business finances are the keys to the path of success. Small businesses are the super heroes of our communities. They come to the rescue to fill a need and provide services at all sorts of levels, while creating jobs to build our local economies. I am part of an awesome team of guides that help small business super heroes build and maintain the foundation of their path to success.”
To contact Schaafsma, visit her in the Wallowa Resources building in Enterprise, 401 NE 1st St., Ste. 13, call 541-278-5833, or email sbdc@bluecc.edu.
