ENTERPRISE — The Co.Starters Core & Bootcamp workshops will be held in Wallowa County this month and in Union County in February and in Elgin in March, according to a press release from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
The workshops are brought in partnership with Reinventing Rural.
Co.Starters Core provides entrepreneurs and business owners with an action-driven, collaborative process to refine their business ideas. During 10 sessions over two days, participants identify assumptions about why and how their businesses will work and then talk to customers to validate their ideas. This approach enables businesses to rapidly uncover flaws in their concepts and find viable business models more quickly. Entrepreneurs will leave the program with a deeper understanding of how to create a sustainable business, articulate their business models, and repeat the process with their next great idea.
The free classes start Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Enterprise and Thursday, Jan. 19 in La Grande. Class times are 6-9 p.m.
The two-day bootcamp is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Nez Perce Wallow Homeland Farmhouse, 70956 Whiskey Creek Road in Wallowa. It will be facilitated by Brad Attig, of Foundry Collective and Reinventing Rural. Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
A light breakfast each morning and lunch will be provided. There is no cost to attend but since seats are limited, please ensure you are available and engaged. General information about the programs can be found at https://tinyurl.com/costartersworkshop.
