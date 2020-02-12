In Enterprise, Tyler Shaffeld Dental has moved.
The full-service dental office, long located across River Street from the Wallowa County Courthouse, is now at 207 SW 1st St. behind the Wallowa County Justice Center. And the Wellness Center has moved to the brown wooden building on the curve where Hurricane Creek Road meets Hwy 82.
Shaffeld said he wanted more space both in the building, room to expand and for parking. She said parking along busy River Street had been a particular problem at the old location.
Melody Nebel, Shaffeld’s front-desk manager, said the office closed Dec. 18 in the old location and reopened at the new site Jan. 9.
Shaffeld said the new site offers room for expansion. He now has five examination rooms instead of four. Although he doesn’t plan to take on an associate, he is still planning for the future.
“Who knows what dentistry will look like in 20 years,” he said.
Shaffeld, originally from Hermiston, got his doctor of dental medicine (DMD) degree in Portland. When he opened his practice in Enterprise six years ago in October, he took over the longtime practice of Dr. Gary Underhill, who retired, Nebel said.
“We really like the new building and the new space,” Nebel said. “We’re pretty happy.”
Meanwhile, in Wallowa, the “What” coffee shop and antique store that opened early this year in Wallowa is closing and has a “for sale” sign on the door at 307 E. 1st St.
“It never really was a coffee shop,” co-owner Troy Barnum said. “We really wanted to sell antiques.”
He said he’s not sure where he and wife and co-owner Janette Barnum will be moving to.
“Somewhere. That’s all I can tell you,” he said.
Until the premises sells, the Barnums will be doing a “moving sale” to divest themselves of the collectibles they have in the shop.
