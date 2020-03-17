PENDLETON — Veteran newspaper leader Karrine Brogoitti has been named regional sales director for EO Media Group’s east side operations which includes six print newspapers and associated websites.
Brogoitti, who already serves as regional publisher of the La Grande Observer and the Baker City Herald newspapers, will continue in that role. Family-owned EO Media Group purchased the La Grande and Baker City newspapers in July 2019. It also operates newspapers in Pendleton, Hermiston, John Day and Enterprise.
“Since acquiring the La Grande Observer and Baker City Herald last July, I’ve been very impressed with Karrine’s passion, leadership and her commitment to the communities and businesses we serve,” said EO Media Group COO Heidi Wright. “With Karrine taking on a regional sales and marketing leadership role and our company’s recent investment in new technology, I have no doubt our eastern Oregon properties will grow and continue the company’s 112-year commitment to the region.”
A lifelong resident of La Grande, Brogoitti’s newspaper career spans nearly 25 years. She started at The Observer in June 1997 as an advertising sales assistant, then was promoted to a multimedia marketing sales position in July 1998. She was later promoted in December 2014 to advertising manager and then again in December 2015 to Regional Advertising Director of Western Communication’s Northeast Oregon properties.
In January 2018 Brogoitti was named regional publisher of the La Grande Observer and the Baker City Herald, overseeing a staff of nearly 30 employees.
“Karrine is a proven leader with a rich background in sales and marketing,” said EO Media Group Regional Publisher Chris Rush. “She is already a highly visible presence in La Grande and Baker City and we expect that she will soon become a familiar presence in Pendleton, Hermiston and the other eastern Oregon communities that we serve.”
Rush said Brogoitti will work closely with East Oregonian Advertising Manager Angela Treadwell and other newspaper managers and staff to expand advertising opportunities for customers, both in print and online.
“I’m really looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the strong sales teams across our east side publications to brainstorm new ideas and fine tune our menu of marketing strategies and initiatives,” said Brogoitti. “There’s a lot of new ideas and plans on the horizon that I’m eager to put into action to help our business communities grow and succeed.”
