Dozens upon dozens of people attended the opening weekend of the Wallowa County Farmers Market as it debuted in its new Stein’s Distillery location at the north end of Joseph on Saturday, May 25. The Joseph City Council forced the market from its Joseph Avenue location in April.
Even though the skies occasionally threatened rain throughout the day visitors crowded the market as the white canvas market booths fluttered in the breeze. Folk music group Calico Bones provided upbeat music to enhance the market mood.
The market featured about 15 booths with both produce and crafted ware ranging from plants to quilted items and prayer flags. Although some had wondered how the market would fare in its new location, several vendors said they had their best opening day ever.
Longtime vendor Anne Robinson was encouraged by the market traffic although she thought the original market location in the center of town was better suited.
“It’s my first day, it seems like there’s a crowd, and a lot of people are coming out to support us, so we’ll see how this spot works,” she said.
Market manager Emily Aumann said she liked the new location.
“I’m pleased with how it’s working out,” she said. “We have 15 vendors here, and there’s room for more.”
Market president Nathan Slinker, echoed Aumann’s sentiments.
“I’m really excited to be in our new spot,” he said. “We’ve had great response from people who like our new spot. It has good access and visibility, and it’s been bustling down here. At 9 a.m., we had people coming down the sidewalk.”
Market vendor Wendy McCullough had her best opening market ever and couldn’t be more enthused about the new spot.
“I’m having a great day,” she said. “It’s been wonderful having so many local people here. “I feel like taking out an ad and say, ‘Thank you for supporting the market.’ Now they have a better place to congregate with more parking. Dan Stein couldn’t have been a kinder or more big-hearted person by letting us have this place for the market.”
Joseph resident and frequent market customer Meg Bowen thought the new venue a great showcase for the market.
“I love it,” she said. “I love it because I live close enough that I can look out my front door and see that the tents are up and the market is open and ready. I feel like Stein’s and the Blythe Cricket have fully embraced us in our new location.”
She said she also loved the fact that people were coming into town and stopping at the market, evidenced by the dozens of cars parked in the area. Bowen added that the community support for the market was phenomenal and it was her hope that market attendees would continue into town to give business to local merchants as well.
“I think this is the best situation that could have happened given the light of the decision that the market had to move on such short notice,” she said. Bowen noted that Stein’s Distillery had done a great job of advertising the event and that adjacent restaurant, Blythe Cricket was also doing brisk business as well.
“This market is an incubator for brick and mortar businesses in town, and anybody who can’t see that is crazy,” she said.
“We’re the scrappy little farm market that could,” Bowen said. “We may be moved, but we’re back now, stronger than ever.”
