The Eastern Oregon Workforce Board has funding to help area businesses that are at risk of laying off employees due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The flexibility allowed for this money is unprecedented for federal funds, as they may be used for any activities to prevent, or minimize the duration of, unemployment resulting from layoffs. For example, the money could be used for a deep clean to keep employees safe and healthy, laptop computers that enable employees to work remotely, or any other supplies or services that qualify.
Please complete an application and return it with a completed W-9 to info@eowb.org, by 12 noon (PDT) each Wednesday. Applications will be accepted until funds have been depleted. Applications will be reviewed, and successful applicants announced weekly.
Please call 541-963-3693 and leave a message for Brenda or Erin during regular business hours with your questions. Voicemail is checked frequently, and calls will be returned promptly. For additional info about conducting business in a pandemic, click here.
Regards,
The EOWB Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.