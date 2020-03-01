Genuine Wallowa County, the online gift shop showcasing handmade items from Wallowa County and Nez Perce artisans via curated gift and subscription boxes, celebrates its first anniversary in March. The business, operated by resident Kristy Athens, has created an important additional economic engine to Wallowa County’s existing retail businesses.
“I wanted to help local makers without directly competing with all the great shops,” Athens says. “My e-commerce site generates additional income for local artists and micro-manufacturers by selling to customers who might not be able to come to Wallowa County, and it is available year-round, 24/7.”
Since opening on Mar. 18, 2019, Genuine Wallowa County has paid local makers — from goat milk soap to handblown glass to music — more than $11,000. GWC has 60 vendors and offers more than 160 items, many in new gift boxes launching this month. There is a monthly subscription box, curated gift boxes, build-a-boxes that give customers more choice and completely self-designed boxes. GWC also builds custom gift bags for occasions such as weddings, business partner thank-yous and employee incentives.
Athens, who has shipped boxes as far away as New Jersey and Georgia, feels that Genuine Wallowa County has the potential to have a continued impact on the county’s economy as time goes on.
“Online sales will continue to play a major role in retail,” she says. “This online store gives people a chance to compete on the national market without having to leave this beautiful place we love to call home. There is great growth potential.”
New Locals-Only Discount
To celebrate the one-year anniversary, Athens has created a 10% discount for locals ordering off the website.
“Just enter the code LOCAL and add your zip code,” Athens says. “So many people have thanked me for launching the store. I want to give back to the community that has been so supportive of this idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.