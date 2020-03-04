If you want an excellent breakfast, lunch, coffee specialty drink or a unique, made-to-order cake or pie — all served up with nonstop and occasionally somewhat off-color jokes, the Blonde Strawberry is the place to go in Wallowa. This time of year, the restaurant is open six days a week, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the summer, hours extend to 6 p.m.
“My philosophy is if you come in here grumpy and you leave grumpy, it’s your own fault,” owner/chef Jay Hinds says. “And don’t come back because I don’t want grumpy money.”
Although the Blonde Strawberry is a full service restaurant with a full espresso bar, Hinds’ real passion is baking tasty and very, very elaborate cakes.
Everything on the realistic-looking cakes is edible.
He makes cakes depicting dragons, snakes, fish, horses, flowers, jack-o-lanterns, campfires and about anything else he or a customer can dream up, including traditional wedding cakes.
Referring to his dragon cake, Hinds asks, “How come dragons can’t have birthday cakes? Because they can’t blow out the candles.”
With no formal training as a baker, Hinds’ cakes aren’t always just what the customer orders. They have to please him, as well.
“The way I make the cakes work is you don’t get to tell me what to make,” he said. “People give me an idea of what they want, I tell them what I plan to do and the cake is what turns out.”
He said once he had to remake a cake four times before it was up to his standards.
His customer relations are as unique as his cakes. His top concern is that the customer has a pleasant experience while there. He won’t let a ringing telephone disturb a conversation with customers, nor will he tolerate rudeness.
“If someone’s rude to other customers or to staff, they’re outa here,” he said.
As with many Wallowa County businesses, the Blonde Strawberry relies heavily on the summer tourist trade and have short business hours in the off season. Always closed on Tuesdays, this time of year, he’s open six days a week 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the summer, Hinds extends his hours to 6 p.m. Then, he’ll expand his menu to include some dinners, but he prefers customers who want dinner to call and learn how he does dinners.
He recently trimmed back his regular menu to improve customer service. He has pared the menu from 12 pages to two and eliminated items that take longer than 5 minutes to prepare. That change took place about two weeks ago.
The abbreviated menu, however, means he has to do more baking, which he really doesn’t mind. He’s planning to add more fresh bread. He also recently acquired an ice cream freezer so he can sell hard ice cream this summer.
One of the most unique things about the Blonde Strawberry is the establishment’s name. One might expect there was some deep or philosophical reason behind it. The truth is much simpler.
“It was on that window when we bought the place,” he says. “It would’ve cost me $500 to change it so I thought, sounds like a great name to me.”
Located at 101 W. 1st St., those interested can call Hinds at 541-886-2309. But if the phone keeps ringing, be patient. He won’t interrupt a conversation with a customer for it.
“If you have my attention, you have my attention,” he says.
And there’s always more “stupid dad jokes.”
“What do you call two bananas by your bed?” Hinds asks. “A pair of slippers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.