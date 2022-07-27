JOSEPH — When many people hear the word rodeo, they think of cowboys, lassos, bucking broncos and a packed arena watching one of America’s timely traditions. Crucial components which help forge the experience of Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
While all these things are true, recently a few other aspects of the rodeo world have become more important than ever, diesel prices and fuel efficiency.
Due to the recent rises in inflation and fuel prices, it’s gotten tougher for cowboys to travel everywhere. Chief Joseph Days Rodeo participant Taylor Speer has had to make tougher decisions than usual.
“In a normal year, you’re not afraid to enter three or four in a weekend, but this year, unless you’re doing really good, you just kinda hit the big ones,” he said.
Even though fuel costs have gone down in recent weeks, it still pales in comparison from the numbers last year. As of this week, Oregon’s average diesel price is $6.17 a gallon and $5.39 a gallon for the nation according to the American Automobile Association. A year ago, Oregon’s average diesel cost was $3.61 a gallon, and the country had an average of just $3.27 a gallon.
For bronc riders at Chief Joseph Days like Hayden Hall, he’s well aware of how much fuel costs have taken a toll on budgeting expenses.
“A tank of fuel used to cost 80 bucks, now it costs 120,” Hall said. “So if you can save up $10,000 to go (to a) rodeo on, you can only go to so many rodeos.”
Not all rodeo participants ride horses, drive trucks and steer wrestlers like Justin Kinsey recognize how much money he and others save on travel.
“We get four or five guys in a rig and we split it up a little bit,” he said.
The Fourth of July is a very important time in the rodeo season, because it usually marks the point where cowboys who run out of money cut their losses. Speers thinks this year more participants stopped riding at that time than usual.
“If guys didn’t do good there, a lot of guys have kind of scaled back now and gone to a few less rodeos,” Speers said.
Hall also thinks entries are down for this point in the season and explained that at Chief Joseph Days, they were only able to get seven bronc riders on Wednesday and five or six bronc riders on Thursday. He said that usually the rodeo takes 15 riders a night.
“Ten less guys tomorrow, seven less guys today than what you’d expect for a rodeo like this,” he said on Wednesday, July 27.
His advice for those who want to save money while doing rodeos is pretty simple.
“Travel together, travel in groups, split tanks of fuel,” Hall said.
A rider who traveled this year alone to rodeos as far south as the Gulf of Mexico and as far north as the Canadian border, Hall hasn’t lost enough to stop working at his craft.
“I haven’t gotten broke yet, I got close a couple times,” he recalled, “but every time you get lucky and you win a little money it keeps you on the road.”
Despite some of the financial struggles cutting involvement in rodeos, and forcing cowboys to find creative ways to save, the love for the sport is still there.
It’s clear that the fans will keep coming out in droves to watch events such as Chief Joseph Days, and the riders like Charlie Weeks won’t let the economy get in the way of their passion.
“It definitely makes it harder, but I think we're pretty die hard, so we'll get there either way,” he said.
