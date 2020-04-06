Sidebar: How to make a morel Easter egg: (Don’t try this at home…)
1) On the end of a long, metal rod called a punty, gather a glob of molten glass from a 2100 degree F furnace.
2) On a thick stainless steel table, roll it into an elongate shape then roll it in morel colors to provide pigment.
3) Re-heat in the “glory hole” furnace (2300F) and use long-handled tweezers to shape into morel-like form.
4) Return to big furnace and gather more glass on top of the now-formed morel.
5) Shape cooling molten outer glass into egg-shape using a mold and/or hand-held wet newspapers.
6) Repeat steps 4 and 5 for a slightly bigger egg. The clear glass “egg” will have the effect of magnifying the colorful morel that it has covered.
7) Allow to cool to solid (but still around 900 degrees F) and remove from punty.
8) Place in hot kiln to cool slowly so it won’t crack.
9) Remove once cool, 24-48 hours later.
