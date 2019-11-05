Jay Connolly, owner of J’s Place, a computer repair/music store, is sitting comfortably in his store amid computers, computer parts and guitars. It won’t be that way come December. Connolly is taking a well-earned break from the business at 113 East Main St., Enterprise.
The business owner said he’s ready to do some exploring. He’s earned it.
“I started in ‘96,” Connolly said. “I’ve been doing the computer and music for that long and I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Connolly said he had just turned 60 and planned to take a break until next fall. From there, the business owner plans to go mobile rather than rent a storefront. Although he’s leaving for an extended period, he doesn’t want to abandon his customer base.
“I have a lot of customers, and I won’t leave people stranded so to speak, but I am going to take a break for awhile and then get back in the business next year.” He added that he will give his commercial accounts a number where he can be reached.
Connolly said that he has a number of other interests he’d like to pursue for awhile, and he needs to rest. He added that he’d also like to spend more time with his mother.
Among his other interests is traveling, something he’d like to do with his wife, Joseph Charter School art teacher, Jennifer Hawkins-Connolly.
“We bought a fifth wheel, and we’ll visit places of interest like the Hoh Rainforest near Seattle,” he said. “There’s all kinds of wonderful places to visit here in Oregon. There’s a whole new world very close to us.”
An excellent musician and guitar player, Connolly also wants to fulfill his dream of making a CD. He already has a large amount of recording equipment.
“Music has always been important to me,” he said. “I am setting up a home recording studio, and I’m going to rebuild all the guitars that I can and sell a few of them as time goes by.”
The store owner has a number of used and vintage guitars, accessories and other music equipment. Connolly said he’s interested in making a deal if someone wishes to take over the music end of his business.
“If someone wanted to be the music center of Enterprise, they could come by and get into it really easily because I’d help them,” he said. “It would be much easier to step in with everything already here than start from scratch.”
Connolly also had a message for those who have visited his store and became friends that he never would have made otherwise. He added that many of them helped put food on his table.
“I appreciate from the bottom of my heart all the people that have come, and all the friends I have made,” he said. “It’s just been amazing.”
