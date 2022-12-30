kerby head shot.png

Steve Kerby

Most Americans were caught off-guard by the swiftness with which the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and the economic disaster it birthed.

While we are just beginning to see some of the consequences of a hobbled economy, most experts agree that the effects will be far-reaching and, perhaps, long-lasting.

---- 

Steve Kerby, a native Oregonian, is a member of Syndicated Columnists, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management. Syndicated Columnists is the sole provider of this material, both written and conceptual, for this column.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.