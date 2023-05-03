kerby head shot.png

Steve Kerby

Retirement can be a time of great joy and relaxation, but it can also be a time of stress and anxiety. Transitioning from working life to retirement can be challenging, and the loss of routine, identity, and social connections can be difficult to navigate. Moreover, retirement can bring new financial and health-related concerns, adding to many retirees' stress.

One of the main sources of stress in retirement is financial uncertainty. Many retirees worry about whether they have saved enough money to support themselves in retirement and fear running out of money before the end of their lives. This fear can lead to anxiety and can make it difficult for retirees to enjoy their retirement years. Moreover, unexpected expenses, such as medical bills or home repairs, can further exacerbate financial stress and add to retirees' worries.

Steve Kerby, a native Oregonian, is a member of Syndicated Columnists, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management.  Syndicated Columnists is the sole provider of this material, both written and conceptual, for this column. 

