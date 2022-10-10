kerby head shot.png

Steve Kerby

Can you time the stock market?

Over the years, many systems and many experts have tried to do just that. Some have succeeded, but mostly only for a short period. The stock market is freewheeling and designed to move the way investors feel it should move. Of course, the problem is that millions of investors all think they have the correct answer.

As an avid outdoorsman, Joseph and the Wallowa area have been a big part of Steve Kerby’s life since 1964. Steve is a member Syndicated Columnists member, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management. With over 50 years in the financial services industry, Steve specializes and focuses on each individual client’s goals. Visit stevekerby.retirevillage.com or call 503-936-3535 for more.

