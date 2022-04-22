ENTERPRISE — A series of walking tours, conversations and a countywide public meeting Wednesday and Thursday, May 4-5, will explore the possibility of establishing a Regional Main Street Program for Wallowa County, according to a press release.
The event will be led by Sheri Stuart, manager of the Oregon Main Street Program, that includes support for historic preservation, new businesses and downtown improvements; access to special funding; and a structure for collaborative efforts to increase livability and maintain vibrancy of small rural towns.
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce are conducting outreach and hosting activities to explore the feasibility of a such a program in Wallowa County, bringing all the county’s communities that choose to participate together to participate in statewide programs with a single entity managing the program for all.
“We're starting conversations with business owners, nonprofits and community members to gauge interest and learn about the types of projects people want to support in their communities,” said Lisa Dawson, executive director at NEOEDD. “We hope to hear from everyone who likes to support their hometown, including business owners, people new to the community, and younger residents.”
• Join a walking tour with Stuart, NEOEDD staff and community members May 4 in Enterprise starting at City Hall at 9 a.m., at Wallowa Lake starting at Wallowa Lake Lodge at 1 p.m. or in Joseph at 1 p.m. at City Hall. On May 5, walking tours will be in Lostine at 11 a.m. at City Hall and in Wallowa at 1 p.m. at City Hall.
• Attend a countywide public meeting at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Southfork Grange on Rosewell Street in Lostine.
• Request an interview with the NEOEDD and answer a few questions about your interests and projects.
