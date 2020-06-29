ENTERPRISE — Businesses and nonprofits that experienced at least a 50% reduction in revenue during March or April and were unable to access federal aid programs may receive grants from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District with funding from local citizens and Business Oregon, according to a press release.
The federal aid businesses and nonprofits may have been unable to access include the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program loans offered this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures.
The NEOEDD received funding to make grants to businesses in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. If all available funding is not allocated after the first round of applications are due, the application period will be reopened. The initial deadline is midnight Wednesday, July 8.
Application forms are available online at https://www.neoedd.org/covid-19-resources/.
This program is funded in part with state of Oregon general funds and lottery funds administered by the Oregon Business Development Department (Business Oregon).
For more information, contact Sara Miller at saramiller@neoedd.org or the the NEOEDD at 541-426-3598.
