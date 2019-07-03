If Enterprise seems a bit disorienting this week, it’s not because your inner compass has failed. Three downtown businesses have just moved to new digs. And all are remaining within a few doors of their previous locations.
Belle Salon is taking up residence two blocks south on Main Street in the old bank building. The Enterprise Flower Shop has moved into what used to be Bee Charmed, just two doors to the north. A new quilt shop will occupy the flower shops’s former space. (Confused yet)? And Eagle Cap Wellness is now ensconced in the EM&M space that was temporarily the Enterprise City Hall.
Amy Anton decided to move Belle Salon into the bank building because “…it has much better light. And it also offers some rooms so that customers can have better privacy when they are having their nails done, or pedicures, hair coloring, and other services.” Anton is especially happy that the space offers a room for a “dispensary”, where a variety of compounds used by beauticians can be safely stored –one of the requirements for salons in Oregon. Although her overall space is slightly smaller than her place in the EM&M building, it seems spacious and provides a sitting and waiting area with coffee, tea, and other refreshments for clients. Anton also has space for three more professionals: a beautician, a nail technician and an esthetician who will do facials. As a forth generation Wallowa County resident, Anton understands the needs and culture of folks who live here. This, she says, is her very last move.
Meanwhile, over on South River Street, Wendy Stewart and her family spent the weekend moving the flowers, coolers, and furnishings out of the Enterprise Flower Shop and into their Bee Charmed Marketplace, which now includes the Enterprise Flower Shop along with Italian sodas, smoothies, and espresso, locally made greeting cards, and much of the merchandise found in Bee Charmed as well. Also, the French bulldog will still be available for petting and consultation.
“I’ve always loved flowers,” Stewart said. “I’m so excited to be able to continue this business that’s been in Enterprise for a long time.” The new Enterprise Flower Shop will fully engage Stewart’s 25 years of experience of floral design and care to serve weddings, graduations, parties, and other occasions. “We will deliver to Wallowa, Enterprise, and Joseph,” she said. “We’ll also deliver to Imnaha and even Troy, though there will be a bigger delivery charge for places that far away.” Along with the flowers, Stewart also carries a wide variety of seeds and indoor green plants. Former owner Darlene Johnson will be helping with flower arrangements.
“We are still trying to come up with the best name for the shop,” Stewart said. “We plan to have a grand opening in the future. I’m sure we’ll have a name by then.”
But don’t worry that there might be a vacant storefront on River Street now that the venerable flower shop had moved. The space that was the Enterprise Flower Shop will soon house a new quilt shop: Prairie Creek Quilts, owned by Gail Hillock and Celeste Bauck. “We’ll offer sewing and quilting classes, Celeste said. “And we also will sell fabric and sewing supplies. “ The shop will have a have a long arm quilting machine to help finish quilting projects for the quilters in the county. They plan some substantive painting and remodeling. “We probably won’t open until sometime in August,” Celeste said.
Acupuncturist Jamie Slagel, MACOM, LAC moved her business, Eagle Cap Wellness, from her cramped second-story quarters within the former Belle Salon site to a more spacious realm right next door in late May. Along the way, she picked up two new practitioners: Acupuncturist Julia Collins, MACON, LAC, who holds a masters degree in Acupuncture from the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and Bonnie Wickwire, BS, DC, ND who practices both chiropractic and naturopathic medicine.
“Enterprise is beginning to change,” Celeste Bauck said. “It’s a really good thing.”
(0) comments
