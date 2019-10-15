Jeffrey D. Parker, of Highview Angus Ranch just west of Enterprise, has ranked as the seventh-largest Angus beef cattle producer in Oregon. His newly-registered 160 Angus calves put him into the top-ten spot.
“We only registered the good ones,” Parker said. “You’re going to keep the others for replacement heifers and sale bulls.”
Angus breeders across the nation in 2019 registered 304,577 head of Angus cattle, the association reported.
“Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see a strong demand for Angus genetics,” McCully said.
Parker said the real difference between registered and commercial beef is that the registered beef cattle are certified with the association. Commercial beef can be sold in whatever manner a rancher wishes.
In registering his beef with the association, Parker is charged to provide their pedigree, genetic data, artificial insemination certificates for bulls and DNA samples showing the animals’ genetic profiles.
“I have (a DNA sample) for every cow on the ranch,” he said. “It’s kind of like when people send in a sample to 23andMe.”
He said the extra cost to register is worth it.
“It costs more on my end,” he said, but he’s tied into a computer network with the association to enable him to obtain AI samples with the best DNA to pass on the best traits to improve his herd.
Highview Angus Ranch, which was named by his grandmother, Ingrid Peters, was run for many years by his parents, Dave and Shirley Parker. He grew up there until going to college at the California Polytechnic Institute San Luis Obispo. He then spent several years working in corporate agribusiness and managed some of the largest ranches in the Northwest before returning in 1997 when his parents retired and he took over. He now leases the ranch from them.
“I’m the operator,” he said.
He now runs a ranch with about 300 Angus mother cows and just one bull.
“Hopefully, he doesn’t get much use,” Parker said. “That way I don’t get barn blind thinking my bull’s the best there is. (By using association AI,) this way I get the best in the nation that Angus breeders have to offer.”
He said he typically uses semen from six to eight bulls a year but mixes it up to keep the gene pool fresh and for his customers who buy bulls.
“Almost never do I use a bull more than three years,” he said.
His peers in the beef industry seem to have recognized the quality of his work. Recently, Parker was named the Oregon delegate to the annual conference of the association, which will be held in early November in Reno.
Parker said he plans to keep running the Highview ranch until he retires.
“It’s been a long but rewarding journey,” he said. “But it’s a lot of hard work.”
The association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the U.S., Canada and several other countries. The association provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
To learn more about Angus cattle and the association, visit www.ANGUS.org. For more information on Parker’s operation, visit www.HighviewAngusRanch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.