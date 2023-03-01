BizTaxes 6015.jpg

Michelle Glenn stands on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the still-unfinished office space that will become Prairie Creek Bookkeeping and Tax Services in downtown Enterprise. The business opens Wednesday, March 1.

 Bill Bradshaw/

Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Just in time for tax season, Michelle Glenn is opening a new tax service in Enterprise. In fact, Prairie Creek Bookkeeping and Taxes opens today, Wednesday, March 1.

“Tax season has already started,” Glenn said, Thursday, Feb. 23, as the finishing touches were being put on the new office.

———

Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.