It’s been 20 years since a landmark study, The Wallowa Resources Business Development Project, profiled 23 Wallowa County businesses to better understand what it takes to have a successful business in a remote, rural county. At the time, Wallowa County was reeling from all four mill closures, with economic prospects dim and school enrollments plummeting as young families left the county in droves. Today, 19 of those businesses are still operating, having survived challenges the business owners could have hardly imagined when they were interviewed in 1999.
“When that study was done, the mills had closed, those jobs had gone, and there was a tremendous amount of uncertainty with regards to future prospects,” remembered Stacy Green, who partnered with then-executive director of Wallowa Resources Diane Daggett on the project. “The Internet was just starting to emerge. No one could have foreseen what was coming – the explosion of online shopping, the rise of Amazon, and the Great Recession of 2008.”
The key finding of the study was, and remains that success has a lot more to do with who than what.
Here’s a summary, looking at the 19 successful businesses 20 years later,
Three business are still in the family, passed to the next generation: Joseph Hardware; The Sports Corral; and Ace Hardware.
Five businesses sold to new owners: Jerry’s Market, Blue Mountain Computer, Cloud 9 Bakery, Coleman & Chrisman Insurance (now Wheatland Insurance), and Foster’s Plumbing & Heating (now Miller’s Plumbing).
Those still under the same entrepreneur are 1917 Lumber, Valley Bronze, Deb’s — Deb Kellerman, The Bookloft, Advanced Auto Detailing, Vemco, Silvercreek Financial Services, Moffit Brothers, Bear Creek Logging, and Community Bank.
In 1999, the attitude in Wallowa County was decidedly negative. Yet the 23 business owners chosen for the survey had every outward appearance of success. After extensive interviews with each business owner, the common denominators of success found were:
Good capitalization & excellent money management
Consistent marketing & effective market positioning
Adapting to market pressure by expanding into a related field (as compared to trying to venture into unrelated fields)
Commitment to customer service, specifically consistent, regular hours
Commitment to success showed in work weeks, typically 60 hours
“Quality of Life,” named as significant part of overall job satisfaction
In other words, it’s the same things that make a business successful anywhere. A rural business is no different. “That was huge at the time,” remembered Green, “because there was an attitude that doing business in Wallowa County was somehow different. We found that it really wasn’t.”
One of the most striking things noted was that the successful retail businesses were OPEN. This was an issue in 1999 because many retail outlets kept inconsistent hours, adopting a “gone fishing” mentality when shoppers had expected to be able to shop. Today, those retailers who are going strong have kept consistent hours, and customers have rewarded them with their business.
Joseph Hardware has doubled in size since 1999, expanding into the old bowling alley along the way. The thriving store has a staff of nine, and is now operated by the next generation, James and Leah Johnson, who took the business over from Leah’s parents, Joel & Marsha Svendsen.
The Bookloft in Enterprise has faced intense changes, with the advent of Amazon and Kindles. Yet, owner Mary Swanson says the business is thriving. “We went through some difficult times, and small independent book stores like mine were closing like crazy. But then people started to realize they missed their neighborhood book store and coffee shop,” said Mary. Today, small independent book stores are opening up again, and customers are making sure to support them. “Real books in a real book store, that’s my slogan,” said Mary.
The Sports Corral in Joseph is still in the Snook family, with owners Larry & Shirley stepping back while son Brad manages most of the daily responsibilities. Asked about how they’ve survived the explosion of online shopping and the Great Recession of 2008, Brad says it can be tough. “We used to have two UPS drivers, and now we have six,” he said, referring to the onslaught of Amazon and other online retailers. “But we’ve been able to adapt by diversifying our product lines to cater to all the outdoor enthusiasts in the county.” The Sports Corral also has a broad base of visitors who make The Sports Corral a standard stop on their trips to the county.
Perhaps the greatest evolution has been Coleman & Chrisman Insurance in Enterprise. When the Chrismans brothers found an opportunity to develop affordable housing for seniors, disabled and low-income families, they focused their energy on a new business. Coleman & Chrisman Insurance was sold to Wheatland Insurance out of Pendleton in 2011, with all the original employees kept. Tony & Doug founded Chrisman Development & Management, and in 2012 split off the property management business into a separate company, Viridian Management, Inc.
Today, many positive signs are evident. More and more 20-somethings are deciding to make Wallowa Valley their home, and they’re finding ways to make a living. School enrollments are increasing. In Enterprise there are signs of new investment, with the renovation of the OK Theatre into a popular musical and community venue, Sugar Time Bakery, the revival of The Range Rider and Friends Restaurant, and the current development of new apartments.
Joseph’s Main Street has thrived. Eateries and boutiques are drawing locals and visitors to the quaint town.
“It’s amazing to look back over the last 20 years,” said realtor Diane Daggett. “This really demonstrates the resilience, innovation and adaptability of these hardworking business owners, and the positive impact they continue to have in the county.”
