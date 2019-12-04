Grass-fed cradle to market locally raised beef burger:
Beef.
Beyond Meat Burger ingredients
From Business Insider
Water, pea protein isolate (dried peas ground into a fine powder with starch and fiber removed), expeller-pressed canola oil (oil that has been physically squeezed out of the seeds of the canola plant) and coconut oil.
Also includes 2% or less of cellulose from bamboo, methylcellulose (bulk-forming laxative that increases the amount of water in your stools making them easier to pass), potato starch (starch extracted from potatoes), natural flavor, maltodextrin (white powder made from corn, rice, potato starch or wheat), yeast extract (flavoring made from the same yeast used to make bread and beer), salt, sunflower oil, vegetable glycerin (clear liquid typically made from soybean, coconut or palm oils), dried yeast, gum Arabic (a natural gum consisting of the hardened sap of various species of the acacia tree), citrus extract (to protect quality), ascorbic acid (to maintain color; a dietary supplement used to prevent and treat scurvy), beet juice extract (for color), acetic acid (acid that gives vinegar its characteristic taste), succinic acid (an acid extracted from amber), modified food starch and annatto (food coloring derived from the seeds of the achiote tree).
Impossible Burger ingredients
Water, textured wheat protein (a defatted soy flour product), coconut oil, potato protein (dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch) and natural flavors.
Also includes 2% or less of leghemoglobin (processed, GMO-altered soy), yeast extract (flavoring made from the same yeast used to make bread and beer), salt, soy protein isolate (dehydrated, defatted soybean flakes that have been washed in either alcohol or water to remove the sugars and dietary fiber), konjac gum (made from the root of the konjac plant), xanthan gum (made by feeding corn sugar to bacteria called Xanthomonas campestris), Thiamin (Vitamin B1), zinc, niacin, vitamin B6, riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamin B12.
Morning Star Farms Grillers veggie burger ingredients
From product label
Water, wheat gluten, soy flour, vegetable oil (corn, canola and/or sunflower oil), egg whites, calcium caseinate (a protein derived from the casein in milk) and corn starch.
Also includes 2% or less of onion powder, soy sauce powder, methylcellulose (bulk-forming laxative that increases the amount of water in your stools making them easier to pass), cooked onion and carrot juice concentrates, salt, natural flavor, soy protein isolate (dehydrated, defatted soybean flakes that have been washed in either alcohol or water to remove the sugars and dietary fiber), garlic powder, sugar, gum acacia (a natural gum consisting of the hardened sap of various species of the acacia tree), whey, yeast extract, xanthan gum (made by feeding corn sugar to bacteria called Xanthomonas campestris), potato starch, tomato paste and onion juice concentrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.