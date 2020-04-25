A sure sign of spring is evident in the fields of Wallowa County: farmers planting their crops for the 2020 growing season.
Kurt Melville, of the Melville family’s Cornerstone Farms, was planting soft white wheat and applying two different fertilizers in a single sweep of a field along Reavis Lane on Wednesday. He said the weather is just right for working the ground this spring.
“It’s a lot better than last year, when it was so wet that we couldn’t get into the fields,” he said.
Melville said they’re right on schedule for planting, but wouldn’t go so far as to say that was normal. “If anybody knows what ‘normal’ is, I’d like to know,” he laughed. He said they should be wrapped up in their planting by about May 3. They still have more peas, wheat, alfalfa and clover to plant, if the weather cooperates. There also are oats, canola and about 200 acres of flax. “We really like diversity in our crops,” Kurt said. “We spread ourselves out between a lot of different things.”
“We can usually plant about 100 to 200 acres a day, depending on the weather and the size of the field,” Kurt said. “(Last week’s) rain will shut us down for a few days.”
“We’re 100% no-till, direct seeding” he said. Cornerstone Farms uses no-till planting because direct seeding improves the fertility of the soil, provides better habitat for wildlife and keeps the soil where it belongs; thus, improving water quality. This planting method incorporates needed fertilizers during the planting process, reducing the number of passes equipment has to make over the fields. This in turn reduces soil compaction, increasing the soil’s ability to hold moisture. Fields that have been no-tilled also demonstrate an increase in the diversity and density of living organisms inhabiting the soil.
In most cases, Melville is seeding directly into the remnants of cover crops. “We like cover crops because they add more organic matter to the soil, they slow down disease cycles in the fields and they reduce weed pressure because there is some competition for the weeds,” he said. Cover crops are essential to a no-till — or direct seeding — operation such as Cornerstone.
“We use different cover crops in different fields for different reasons. They include radishes and several types of mustard,” Melville said. Cover crops are essential to a no-till, direct seeding ag. “Generally, a cover crop is not harvested other than to turn animals out (to graze) on it,” he said.
But Cornerstone is hardly the only farm hard at work in the valley. The same day Kurt Melville was planting, Erl McLaughlin wrapped up his Alder Slope farming career by burning the rest of last year’s wheat crop. He had been unable to harvest his fields because the weather didn’t dry out enough last fall. A perfectly good wheat crop had to be left unharvested, a total loss.
McLaughlin was able to get an insurance settlement, allowing him to prepare for planting this year. And that’s why he burned the last 120 acres of that wheat. He’d burned 180 acres of the crop in early April. “That’s the only way to get it ready for cropping,” he said.
Now almost 70, the widower decided he’s spent enough years behind the plow. Instead of him planting, he’ll lease his land to another farmer.
McLaughlin said he’ll continue to operate Sunrise Iron Works, his antique farm equipment and vehicle shop.
“I’m changing my lifestyle,” he said of his retirement from farming. “I need to change what I do.”
