A $4 million-plus irrigation pipeline is nearly complete that will give irrigators in the Upper Wallowa Valley a more efficient and less expensive way to water crops, livestock and pasture when the tap is opened May 1.
The pipeline will replace longtime irrigation ditches that can loose 25% of the water through seepage into the ground, according to Bud Brashler, whose Lightning B Ranch will benefit from the pipeline.
Jesse Miller, who has farmed 1,150 acres in the area for the past 20 years, spearheaded the privately owned project with the help of several government agencies and, of course, all the landowners involved.
The North Prairie Creek Pipeline serves the northern end of the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District with Wallowa Lake water diverted from Farmers Ditch and into twin 27-inch pipelines that can be accessed at various points by 17 landowners in the area.
The pipeline will water about 2,050 acres of hay, small grains and pasture land. “It operates under 100% gravity pressure,” Miller said. “It’s taking close to 600 hp of electrical pumping energy off the grid. This is definitely a ‘green’ project.”
Miller, who masterminded the project, said the project took 10 years to complete. He got advice and financing from the irrigation district, the National Resources Conservation Service, the Oregon Water Enhancement Board, the Oregon Energy Trust and the landowners who will benefit.
He emphasized that while the pipeline will have flow meters, they won’t be to restrict usage, just to monitor it so everyone gets their share of water. He said users will be limited to their share so their neighbors aren’t shorted.
“It’s amazing how much water we won’t have to use,” given the end of leakage from irrigation ditches, Miller said.
Water from Wallowa Lake enters the pipeline via a head box on Farmers Ditch east of Joseph about a half-mile from the Imnaha Highway. From there, pipelines travel underground – surfacing occasionally – to the North Prairie Creek area east of Enterprise.
Miller said the usual Wallowa County sense of community was strongly in play for the project. The pipeline had to cross the property of some landowners who wouldn’t be hooking up to it.
“It took a lot of landowner cooperation to let us go through even though they’re not benefitting from it,” he said. “If just one person had said ‘no,’ this pipeline wouldn’t have happened.”
He also spoke highly of the quality of work done by Henderson Logging, of Wallowa, which laid the pipes, and of Lyon Concrete, which built the concrete head box at Farmers Creek.
Miller said that before the May 1 “go live” date, they still have some landowner connections to complete. Once done, they’ll turn on the tap, charge it up and check to make sure everything is operating correctly. If not, he said, some tweaks may be necessary, but he doesn’t anticipate a delay in going live.
“It’ll be better water delivery and we won’t have to buy power to pressurize it,” he said. “It’s a win-win situation all around.”
