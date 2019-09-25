LOSTINE – It may not be the easiest way to make a living, but Krag Norton finds running his heavy-equipment and automotive repair shops in Lostine rewarding.
“We never do the same thing two days in a row,” the owner of Norton Welding said of working on heavy equipment.
Just the other day, he said, he welded a part for one customer, went out into the field to replace a starter in a Caterpillar tractor, adjusted the brakes and steering clutch in the Cat and returned to the shop where he made hydraulic hoses for other customers.
“We do a lot of stuff for such a small shop in Lostine,” Norton said, adding that remaining versatile is one of the keys to his success.
Norton Welding got its start in 1978, under Krag Norton’s father, Clarence, who is now retired. Clarence Norton served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After his return from Vietnam, Clarence Norton bought what became Norton Welding in 1978, which then consisted of the front shop of today’s operation.
“They just worked on whatever came through the door,” Krag said.He worked at his parents’ shop part time through junior high and high school.
In 1996, Clarence Norton was seriously injured in a mishap at work and Krag quit his job in the woods driving a skidder to work at the shop full time. When Clarence returned to work after a couple years, they expanded the shop to what today is considered the back shop. That way they wouldn’t get into each other’s hair too much, Krag said.
“We thought it’d be like a typical father and son: we’d bicker like an old married couple,” he said.
Norton’s welding shop has a diversity in what it offers. Some of its products include making custom-fit hydraulic hoses, harvester bars for logging processors, front bumpers and grill guards, forestry chain and undercarriage and tracks for Caterpillar tractors.The shop also repacks hydraulic cylinders for excavators and backhoes, the cylinders that move booms up and down.
They also sell compact Branson tractors.“We’ve sold those for 25 years,” he said. “We sell a lot of them to hobby farms, you know, people who have small acreage.” Stock trailers, goose-neck trailers and flatbed trailers are also on their inventory.
Things have changed a lot over the years,” he said.
The business expanded in the early 2000s, with Norton Automotive in Lostine, run by Tim Huffman who had worked for Halliburton as an automotive technician and moved back to the area looking for work. With the help of Chase Henson, Norton Automotive operates two bays.
More recently, the company bought Enterprise Auto Parts in Enterprise three years ago, which is managed by Bill Tilton, who works there with his son, Danny. When Norton bought the store, it was on hard times.
“When we bought it, there was only about $26,000 worth of returnable inventory,” he said, referring to auto parts he could return for cash. “Now we’re up to over $350,000.”
All the enterprises under the Norton Welding umbrella have a measure of competition in the Wallowa Valley, but Norton says it’s more of a cooperative-type of competition.
“We don’t even try to compete,” he said. “We just want to give people another option. I still do business with NAPA,” which is in competition with Enterprise Auto Parts.
Norton said he believes the shop’s most unique feature is its ability to fix almost anything. Recently, a customer brought in an old grain drill that was obsolete and parts for it were unobtainable.
“We welded it back together so we were able to fix it,” he said.
One of the changes for the future could be new management, if Norton’s son, Kurt, chooses to follow his father and grandfather.
Younger and more technologically savvy, Kurt Norton has learned and runs high-tech and computerized portions of the business.
“I just didn’t have the time or desire to learn it,” Krag Norton said.
Will he retire?
“Probably when I die,” he said. “I enjoy coming to work every day.”
