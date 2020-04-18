While some sectors of Wallowa County’s economy are suffering greatly from COVID-19 shut-downs, real estate, considered an essential service, seems to be holding its own. “ I’ve had calls and listings are coming in,” said Claresse O’Connor of Timberline Realty in Joseph. “That’s surprising. Nobody’s afraid to list things.”
The real estate economy in Wallowa County seems different and more up-beat than in neighboring Union County were the Observer reported last week that real estate markets had cooled in the shadow of COVID-19. Long time Union County realtor and former Union county Commissioner John Howard reported that for Union County, “One major change is not as many people are selling their homes. Potential sellers with underlying health conditions don’t want to expose themselves to the virus, and others have taken their homes off the market because their financial situation has changed due to layoffs.”
Some of that caution is evident in Wallowa County, where social distancing guidelines are taken seriously.
Timberline Realty ‘s O’Connor said that one of her recent showings was especially memorable . “…the owner said they had a caregiver in the house and the owner, an older gentleman, was very frail. Their agent called and said ‘There will be gloves and masks on a table (outside) where you enter the house. Please put them on.’” O’Connor’s client decided to skip the showing because she didn’t want to put anyone at risk.”
“Distancing is something we are doing now,” O’Connor said.
Social distancing guidelines for real estate brokers now include limits on number of people per showing and other health care. Precautions include sanitizing hands before entering and after leaving a property, wearing booties and wiping down everything with a Clorox or other sanitizing wipe.
“We are doing more virtual showings on Facetime and other platforms,” said Anette Christoffersen of Ruby Peak Real Estate. “We are showing to only 2 people at a time and they need to be prequalified with letter from a lender. We are supposed to be wearing facemasks, and there’s a screening questionnaire we can give to clients. “
Are people who may be fleeing COVID-19 and urban crowding a new component of the Wallowa County real estate market? Opinions vary.
“We’re don’t seem to be getting people who are fleeing COVID-19” said Real Estate Associate’s Adam Saxton. “It’s been business as usual for me. People are rushing here to escape the world in general. We’ll just have to ride it out and see what happens.”
On the other hand, Diane Daggett, who is a premier agent with the national real estate website Zillow, as well as Ruby Peak, said that she had seen some interest from what she termed “urban refugees.”
“I get a ton of Zillow calls,” she said. “About a third of the calls I’ve had in the last two weeks have been people looking for something in a very remote area. One call, for example, was from a man in the Portland are who was refinancing his house so he could buy a place away from everything, to take cash out so he could buy something somewhere very remote. There’s definitely a fear.”
The realtors interviewed all feel that the real estate market, while taking a small step backward, remains solid overall. “On the good side,” Daggett said, “even though the listings seem to be a bit slow, I’ve written and received offers. Underneath all this it feels like the economy wants to move, and so I think there’s less fear than we might expect in terms of buyer confidence.”
The availability of loans has taken a hit however. And it’s not so much from a lack of consumer credit as it is the government’s bailout.
“The forbearance is a great opportunity for people to get some relief from mortgage payments,” Daggett said. “But if that person is purchasing a new house and they exercise their forbearance right on the first payment due, it disqualifies that loan from being sold on the secondary market. So primary lenders, who usually don’t carry as much cash, have a negative impact because they are selling the loans right away.”
The result is that lenders are more reluctant to make loans. And despite the Federal Reserve’s lowering of prime interest rates, rates for home buyers are beginning to creep upward.
“The fear in the financial market is that for loans where the new homeowner exercises forbearance (which all government loans are able to do), the primary lender, usually a local bank, is reluctant to make loans because if forbearance is invoked, then the primary lender has to make the monthly payment to the secondary market,” Daggett said. “This is especially true of manufactured homes, which are seen as a riskier market.”
Covid-19 or not, it seems the in-migration to Wallowa County will continue. “I see a large number of clients who are looking for a slower paced life in a nice community with recreational opportunities and beautiful scenery,” Daggett said. “The number of people calling just because of the virus right now seems small compared to those who just want to change their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.