Wallowa Memorial Hospital named to Top 20 Critical Access Hospital list
Wallowa Memorial Hospital was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) for OVERALL PERFORMANCE in the country.
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including Wallowa Memorial Hospital, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for Overall Performance. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “winners” are those hospitals who have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2020 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.
“Wallowa Memorial Hospital is proud of the efforts of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Larry Davy, Hospital CEO. “Our results as a top overall performer means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”
About the National Rural Health Association
NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership is made up of 21,000 diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visit RuralHealthWeb.org.
