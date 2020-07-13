ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Health Care.
The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Oct. 12 issue.
"It has been an especially trying year for the world and health care in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "They have struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic."
“None of the awards or accolades we have collected over the years ... would be possible without our amazing staff, physicians and community support,” said Larry Davy, WMH’s CEO. “Our commitment to creating an engaging, fulfilling work environment is the first step in providing premier health care to our community.”
WMH will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at a virtual awards gala Oct. 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.
For more information contact Jodi Sniegocki, director, education and events, at 312-649-5459 or jsniegocki@modernhealthcare.com.
