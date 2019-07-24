On Saturday, July 20, firefighters from Wallowa and Lostine fire departments responded to an 8 a.m. fire alarm at Integrated Biomass, a sawmill in Wallowa.
Gary Hulse, a Wallowa firefighter, said that the crew had prepared well and responded to the scene in about 10 minutes.
Hulse explained that the fire started at the mill location where firewood and hop poles were being processed the day before.
“I believe they left one of their motors running,” he said. “It finally created enough heat that it ignited some real fine sawdust they had there.”
Initially, a crew member requested an engine from Enterprise Fire Department and a tender from Joseph Fire Department. However, they were called back before arrival as Wallowa and Lostine had the fire well under control.
Hulse said that it took about 30 minutes from the time water was applied to get the fire under control. He added that personnel stayed an extra two hours mopping up and checking for hot spots.
“We had everything back in service by 11 a.m.,” he said. The fire was contained to a lean-to outside of a building and did not spread to the building itself.
No damage estimate was available as Hulse said he had no idea of the price of rubber belts and motors damaged by the fire.
