Legislators have five months to tackle some of Oregon’s most pressing issues. The 2023 session officially kicked off on Tuesday.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

The Oregon Legislature began its 2023 work in earnest on Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and tackle pressing issues including homelessness, addiction and a public defender shortage that has left hundreds of people without their constitutionally guaranteed right to an attorney.

The 90-member Legislature must end its work by June 25. Here’s a look at the biggest issues lawmakers will face this year:

