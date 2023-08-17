The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is recommending sending $106 million to 16 salmon and steelhead recovery efforts in five Western states, the federal agency said Thursday.

NOAA and the Department of Commerce recommended grants to state agencies with salmon protection missions, tribes and tribal partnerships in Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Washington and California.

The funding “provides an important opportunity to bolster salmon and steelhead recovery and invest in the communities that rely on them,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

NOAA is an agency within the Commerce Department. The recommendations must be approved by the NOAA Grants Management Division and Department of Commerce Financial Assistance Law Division before they are considered final.

The grant recommendations received a funding boost this year from the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted in 2021, which provided $34.4 million, and Democrats’ climate, social policy and tax law that President Joe Biden signed one year ago Wednesday, which provided an additional $7.5 million.

The remaining $64 million comes from annual congressional appropriations to the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, a NOAA Fisheries program, according to NOAA spokesman Matthew Burks.

The largest allocations are recommended for state-level agencies, offices and boards. They are:

• $25.5 million for Washington state’s Salmon Recovery Funding Board.

--- 

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.