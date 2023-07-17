Strawman purchase
Gun rights groups on Monday filed notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling upholding a voter-approved Oregon law that bans large ammunition magazines and requires permits to buy guns.

The notice to appeal follows the release by U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut on Friday of a 122-page opinion that found all parts of Measure 114, which voters passed last year, are constitutional. That ruling upheld the law, which includes a ban on making, selling or purchasing ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds and would require applicants to take a firearm safety course and pass a background check to receive a permit to purchase a gun. It also would close a loophole in federal gun law that allows people to buy guns without a completed background check if it takes more than three days to process a background check.

