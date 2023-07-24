1gov 6613.jpg

Gov. Tina Kotek, right, talks with Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock during a meeting with members of Wallowa Resources and other local officials Friday, May 5, 2023, in Enterprise. Her visit to Wallowa County was part of her “One Oregon” tour, in which she intends to visit every county in the state during her first year in office.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek remains the least popular governor in the country, according to a new quarterly poll released Monday, July 24 by research company Morning Consult.

Only 45% of Oregonians polled approved of Kotek’s performance so far, while 39% disapproved, according to the poll. It’s a slight step up from where she was in the firm’s April survey, when 42% of respondents approved of her, and from the 39% of Oregonians who had a positive impression of Kotek in a March survey from Portland-based DHM Research.

