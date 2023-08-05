Hackers have gained access to the personal information of 1.7 million current and former Medicaid members in Oregon.

The breach dates to May 30. Hackers exploited a vulnerability in a file transfer program, MOVEit, to obtain the personal and medical information of members of the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s Medicaid system. The breach happened through the state’s coordinated care organizations, the Medicaid insurers that contract with PH TECH, which announced the breach Wednesday. 

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

