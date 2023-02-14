OLCC lottery for rare liquors

A screen grab from an OLCC video in December touting a lottery for a chance to buy rare liquors. This shot shows a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. Over 20,000 people entered for a chance to get one of the bottles of the bourbon. An internal state probe showed OLCC director Steven Marks had some of the stock set aside for his personal use.

 OLCC

SALEM — The executive director of Oregon’s liquor control agency will step down Wednesday, Feb. 15, as the state attorney general begins a criminal investigation into corruption.

Steve Marks, who has led the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Control Commission since 2013, is one of six high-level employees who admitted in an internal investigation to setting aside rare, expensive bourbon for their own use or for gifts.

