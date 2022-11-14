Oregon will receive a $14.8 million settlement from Google as part of a consumer privacy case because the tech giant misled users about tracking their location through their accounts, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on Monday.

The settlement is Oregon’s share of $391.5 million Google agreed to pay in a case that involves 39 other states who sued over its location tracking practices. Rosenblum and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson led the investigation and negotiations.

