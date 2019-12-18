The Chief Joseph Days Board of Directors hosted their annual potluck Christmas gathering Sunday evening. Some of the best things dished up were hints of the 2020 events.
The 2020 CJD Rodeo will mark the 75th anniversary of Chief Joseph Days. “There have to be some special events to mark this very special occasion,” said director Terry Jones. And everything’s still in the planning stages. Here’s what Jones and the board have in mind.
“We’d like to honor all the rodeo courts of the past,” Jones said. “So Saturday night, we’d like every past court member who can be there to walk out into the arena for the opening of that night’s rodeo.” Jones envisioned between 100 and 200 women to be honored there.
“What has got us through the past 75 years,” he said, “is the community.” That includes the multiple generations of women. Today, there are grandmothers, mothers, and daughters in the same family who have become Chief Joseph Days court members, Jones noted.
Other CJD contributors who will likely receive special 75th anniversary recognition include past directors. Long-term sponsors may be recognized, too.
The Christmas gathering also recognized Brad Peterson and Debbie Surface. They purchased the custom chaps auctioned off in the 2018 and 2019 “Are you brave enough to wear pink?” Thursday Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. “Their dedication and support has let us donate $12,500 to Wallowa Memorial Hospital to help women get mammograms,” Jones said.
The 2020 specialty act was perhaps the most anticipated announcement. For the 75th anniversary, Jones said, there will be not one, but two specialty acts. Trick rider Madison McDowell, who performed in 2018, will return. And trick rope specialist Lute Rollins, of Texas, will be here too. “I understand he does something with flaming ropes,” Jones teased. Whatever Rollins does, we will all find out in the last weekend in July. Stay tuned!
