JOSEPH- Nothing, no mater how sacred to Wallowa County, seems immune to the concerns about coronavirus. One of the latest casualties of tradition is the CJD Rodeo court’s door-to-door ticket sales for the highly anticipated 75th anniversary Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
That’s a serious problem for three young women because the one who sells the most tickets has an excellent chance of being coroneted queen.
In deference to the need for social distancing, the CJD Rodeo board banned the three smart, athletic, talented CJD court members, Destiny Wecks, Casidee Harrod, and Brianna Micka from selling tickets door-to-door as all rodeo courts have done in the past. Instead, they will sell online, via phone calls, or through the mail. To purchase tickets from them you can contact them through their websites, emails, or cell phones via phone call or text. Ticket sales end May 2. The coronation is that night.
The path to becoming the CJD queen is long and demanding. It requires outstanding horsemanship, public speaking, a high degree of social skills, and last but not least, selling tickets. This tradition goes back to the birth of CJD rodeo in 1945
Ruby Zollman, a member of the 1949 rodeo court remembers that a major concern was getting an audience—a paying one. And so selling tickets became an important assignment and one that all court members have taken seriously since the rodeo’s inception. “Back then, the young woman who sold the most tickets was crowned queen,” Zollmen remembered. .
To assist you in making the choice of who to purchase tickets from, and thereby casing your vote, the Chieftain interviewed each of the three aspiring court members, and is also providing their contact information.
Casidee Harrod is a junior at Enterprise High School who loves horses, and is active in FFA, basketball, and the National Honor Society. Those activities have taught her about leadership, as has the friendships she’s had with previous court members. “I moved here when I was 4, began going to CJD, got to know court girls, and I’ve just wanted to do it for a long time,” she said. Harrod, like the other candidates is a skilled rider in both western and dressage, She was a court member for the Elgin Stampede in 2017. She is proud of how the community works together to make Chief Joseph Days work each year, and admires the poise of court members. “They have been my She likes science and people, as well as horses, and plans a career in nursing or dentistry.
Brianna Micka is a junior at Joseph Charter School where she sports a 4.0 gpa, is a member of the National Honor Society, and was named to the state 1A all-star basketball second team after helping lead her team through the playoffs. “Chief Joseph Days is in my heart, and a big part of who I am. My great grandma was queen of Lewiston Roundup.” she said. Micka, who has been horseback since age 4, rode for the Tuckerettes and was on the Elgin Rodeo court. She also won the gold medal in 4H dressage at the 2018 and 2019 Oregon State Fair. Micka has always wanted to be a teacher, specifically a high school Ag teacher, and also run a ranch. “I love kids,” she said. I want to reach out to everyone, from little kids to elders, and tech them about rodeo and Chief Joseph Days.”
Destiny Wecks is a at Sophomore at Enterprise High School. She writes a monthly column for the Chieftain. Wecks is very focused on rodeo “queening”, which she considers a sport in and of itself. “I was 4 or 5 when first started doing rodeo court and Little Miss Sweetheart. I decided I wanted to be on a rodeo court. It’s a dream come true,” she said. Wecks also rode in the Tuckerettes and was on the Wallowa County Fair court last year. Her ambitions include competing in Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon, then to Miss Rodeo Oregon, and then national. Rodeo court competitions. “They are all part of your rodeo family,” she said. Beyond rodeo, Wecks is eyeing a career in veterinary medicine. “Rodeo will get me through high school and college. But I want to be a vet,” she said.
