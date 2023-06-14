JOSEPH — The town of Joseph swells to nearly 10 times its normal size on the last full week of July, when the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo kicks off with the Bucking Horse Stampede down Joseph’s classic Western-style Main Street, and ends six days later with the pancake breakfast and Cowboy Church.
This year, the rodeo is already ahead of schedule for ticket sales, thanks to an ambitious queen named Quincee Zacharias, and an enthusiastic group of supporters.
“With Quincee selling over $50,000 worth of rodeo tickets, and word continuing to spread about Chief Joseph Days, we are on track to sell out our premium, covered seats early this year,” said rodeo President Terry Jones.
Jones noted the national publicity Chief Joseph Days has received in the last few years, including being named, along with the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the “Top 10 Must See Rodeos” in the country. Cowboys & Indians magazine included Chief Joseph Days as “One of the 25 Best Fests in the West.” The rodeo is a consistent award-winner in the Columbia River Circuit.
This year promises to delight crowds with the return of Loop Rawlins, the five-time international award-winning specialty act, with his whip-cracking, gun-spinning, trick-roping performance that literally lights up the arena.
Barrel man Troy Lerwill, aka The Wild Child, a perennial Chief Joseph Days favorite, will be back, as will bullfighters Nathan Harp and Chuck Swisher.
Harp recently worked his first National Finals Rodeo, the Super Bowl of rodeo, bullfighting’s highest honor. Swisher made his first National Finals Rodeo in 2014, and has been back several times since.
With rough stock provided by several contractors, the competition between animal and human promises to deliver the adrenaline-pumping action rodeo is known for.
Friday and Saturday nights, the action heats up after the rodeo, with live music and dancing at the Thunder Room with Whiskey Creek, a country party band.
Many longtime fans of the rodeo “own” their little section of the arena, with reserved seats that can go back for generations.
“There are families that have been coming to the rodeo since anyone can remember, and they’ve been reserving the same seats year after year,” said Miranda Tickner, Chief Joseph Days Rodeo secretary and office manager. “It’s their annual family reunion, and a great tradition.”
Tickets for the general public have been on sale since mid-April, with weekend seats in high demand, especially for the arena’s covered sections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.