Bucking horse at CJD

The action heats up in the arena in this undated photo from Chief Joseph Days. Tickets to the 2023 event, to be held July 25-30, already are selling briskly, organizers say.

 Paul Freidel/NP Ranch Photography

JOSEPH — The town of Joseph swells to nearly 10 times its normal size on the last full week of July, when the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo kicks off with the Bucking Horse Stampede down Joseph’s classic Western-style Main Street, and ends six days later with the pancake breakfast and Cowboy Church.

This year, the rodeo is already ahead of schedule for ticket sales, thanks to an ambitious queen named Quincee Zacharias, and an enthusiastic group of supporters.

