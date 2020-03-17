CJD logo

The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Queen Candidates will begin selling rodeo tickets on March 18th but will not be going door to door. Due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the girls will be doing their selling by phone calls, e-mails or social media for the first 2 weeks. We will then re-evaluate and decide when and if it will be safe for our court to go out into the public to finish ticket sales. We also have tentatively moved coronation date to May 2nd. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we feel this is the best option for all concerned at this time. Contact information for candidates can be found on their posters, on our Facebook page, or by calling the rodeo office Thank you for your support for the CJD Queen Competition tradition.

