The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Queen Candidates will begin selling rodeo tickets on March 18th but will not be going door to door. Due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the girls will be doing their selling by phone calls, e-mails or social media for the first 2 weeks. We will then re-evaluate and decide when and if it will be safe for our court to go out into the public to finish ticket sales. We also have tentatively moved coronation date to May 2nd. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we feel this is the best option for all concerned at this time. Contact information for candidates can be found on their posters, on our Facebook page, or by calling the rodeo office Thank you for your support for the CJD Queen Competition tradition.
Chief Joseph Days tickets only online and by phone
Ellen Bishop
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus puts a chokehold on Wallowa County
- Joseph student burns down the house
- For the Record
- Out of the Past
- VOC The State of Emergency: This is not Wallowa County’s first rodeo
- Gov. Brown may restrict restaurant hours
- Wallowa County coronavirus statement
- County prepares for Coronavirus
- The straw bale garden
- Wallowa County steps up preparedness as Gov. Brown declares state of emergency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.