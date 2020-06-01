A measure of normalcy is returning to city council meetings in Wallowa County as they are able to at least partially emerge from restrictions imposed under the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Joseph City Council will meet Thursday, June 4, having skipped the May meeting. Council members and staff did hold a budget meeting last month. This week’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Community Center at 102 E. First St. Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the maximum number of occupants for the meeting will be 25. A 6-foot distancing requirement will be in effect for those not in the same household. Anyone wishing to provide input before the meeting is asked to provide it before 4 p.m. on Thursday at Joseph City Hall, or email cityofjosephoregon@gmail.com.
Enterprise also will be “almost back to normal,” said Lacey McQuead, city administrator. The council will allow for guests to be present at its Monday, June 8 meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The number of guests, however, will be restricted due to space, McQuead said. She said she’d have a call-in number available for those who would prefer to attend by phone.
The Wallowa City Council had to delay its regular third Tuesday meeting to the fourth Tuesday — June 23 at 6 p.m. — but not because of COVID-19 restrictions. Mayor Gary Hulse said the council intends to pass the coming year’s budget at that meeting. He said it was approved by the budget committee last month and needs final approval by the full council before July 1. The delay came because it had to be published in the Chieftain according to state law. Hulse also said COVID-19 restrictions have led the council to limit agenda items to reduce the likelihood of a large turnout, and this month’s item will be the budget. “Right now, we’re trying to limit it to one item on the agenda.” He said the council is taking measures to prevent any spread of disease. “We’re asking everybody to wear a mask to the council meeting and we’re using social distancing in our small council chamber,” he said. City Hall remains closed unless there’s a need for a face-to-face meeting. For that, residents are asked to call ahead for an appointment. “We’re just trying maintain safe distance, especially with our elderly population,” Hulse said.
There was no response from Lostine City Hall, but at last check, the town’s city council was making little change in its regular way of meeting.
