the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Board would like to announce that with the social gathering restrictions being extended, the CJD queen's coronation will be moved to June 6. The three court members will continue to work towards earning the queen's crown for the 75th annual CJD Rodeo by selling tickets remotely and working on their riding skills until then.
We are moving forward on plans for the celebration of our great rodeo. We realize times are uncertain now, but we have faith that our country will rally and win this battle. We look forward to putting on the best rodeo yet, and in doing so help our beautiful county. Thank you for your support.
