ENTERPRISE — It was largely routine business that the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners addressed Wednesday, May 5, involving the moving of budget monies and the partial discussion of an agreement with the state on mental health services.
The mental health discussion was unable to go much of anywhere, since the commissioners were in need of information from Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, which contracts with the county for mental health services. Jett was not present at the meeting.
“I don’t know how much discussion we can have on mental health, without Chantay here to discuss that,” Commissioner John Hillock said. “I don’t know if we want to go into any further discussions until she’s here because she was doing an exploratory mission to get more information.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts said that any agreement with the state on mental health is separate from the one with the Oregon Department of Health and Human Services that the commissioners declined to sign because in it the state put all the liability on the county.
She said this agreement that Jett is exploring “would have the county relinquish the title of being the mental health authority and let that return to the state to be contracting with the providers of these services. The county could be at the table to discuss who might be hired and have some input.”
She was satisfied with the work the state has done on mental health.
“The state agency that handles mental health does a really good job,” Roberts said.
Hillock said it’s important to include the results of Jett’s research before proceeding.
“I would reiterate that we’re still in the fact-finding stage to rationalize where we’re going with this,” he said. “Mostly it’s about worrying that the state contracts have the liability that the county has to have and to eliminate liability on the county. We’re still working through that process.”
In the transfers of funds, which Roberts said were largely routine matters accomplished to ensure the books were in order for the auditors, the commissioners moved:
• $375 from the Road Vacation/Sick Sinking Fund.
• $165 from the Unemployment Sinking Fund.
• $125 from the Vacation/Sick Leave Sinking Fund.
• $15 from the State County Security Fund.
• $5,000 from the Video Lottery/Economic Development Fund.
• $550 from the Surveyor Fund.
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Hired Hailey Collier as a new 911 dispatcher.
• Approved a revision to an application for a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Grant.
• Approved two easement permit applications for Cory Walters, for power and water on his Wade Gulch Lane property.
• Approved an application by Commissioner Todd Nash for an easement on his Alder Slope Road property where he’s installing a culvert in the driveway. Nash recused himself from voting on the application.
